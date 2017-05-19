Still warm Friday, but cooler for weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday will be another warm day across central North Carolina with highs in the upper 80s in most places, but it will reach 90 again in Fayetteville. It will be a little bit more humid today and there could be a spotty late day shower or thundershower, mainly in areas from the Triangle north.

A cold front will drop down from the north on Saturday. So, the weekend should be cooler. That front will settle across the Sandhills on Saturday, and Fayetteville will once again reach 90, but most areas should be cooler. There will be a little better chance of a PM shower or storm on Saturday across central North Carolina. Sunday will be partly sunny with just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm.

Next Monday will have a good chance of precipitation. A cold front will approach with scattered showers and storms. Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday, but late in the day some clouds could roll in as another weather system approaches our state from the west. So, a late day shower will be possible on Tuesday with better chances of a few showers and storms next Wednesday.

It will be on the cool side next Thursday with just a slight risk of a shower under partly sunny skies.

Today will be partly sunny and warm with a slight risk of a late day shower or thundershower. The high will be89. Winds will be southwest 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a slight risk of an evening shower or thundershower. The overnight low will be 67. Winds will be southwest 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 84. Winds will become northeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Saturday Night will be mostly cloudy with an evening shower or storm possible. The overnight low will be 65. Winds will be east 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 82, winds will be east-southeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. The high will be 80; after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy then more clouds will roll in late with a slight chance of a shower or storm. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be around 78, after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cooler with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 74, after a morning low of 60. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

