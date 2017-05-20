17 charged in drug task force crackdown, Nash County officials say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A drug task force arrested 14 people on various drug charges last week with three additional suspects still on the run, Nash County officials said Saturday.

The Tar River Regional Drug Task Force made the arrests after “receiving multiple citizen complaints,” Nash County Chief Deputy Brandon Medina said in a news release.

Of those charged, heroin or opiates were involved in 14 of those apprehended or sought, according to arrest information.

The charges included suspects from various towns in the area including, seven from Rocky Mount, two from Zebulon, two from Whitakers and one each from Battleboro, Spring Hope, Enfield, Sharpsburg, Lucama and Nashville, officials said.

Three people from Rocky Mount are still on the run, Medina said.

Elizabeth Penny Mayo, Jerrod Lynell Whitaker, and Ontarius Montrae Lewis all still have active warrants, according to Medina.

Any information about their whereabouts can be called into the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-1510.

In past drug busts, The Tar River Regional Drug Task Force was made up of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Nashville Police Department, Spring Hope Police Department, Tarboro Police Department, North Carolina Probation and Parole, North Carolina SBI, North Carolina ALE, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.