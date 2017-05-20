Shooting victim in critical condition in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person in critical condition.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on Raeford Road, near Wildwood Drive.

Police say an altercation led to the shooing. Two people were leaving a business on Raeford Road at the same time the victim was leaving a neighboring business.

Both parties began arguing and then the altercation turned physical, police say. At least one of the suspects pulled out a gun and began shooting at the victim. Both suspect then fled the area in a red Toyota Camry, according to police. Police say the victim was shot multiple times.

Officers located the Camry shortly after and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Owen Drive and Village Drive. Once the vehicle stopped, a female was detained but the male inside the vehicle fled on foot. Officers chased the suspect and detained him in the 2800 block of Skycrest Drive.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.