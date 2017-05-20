AR-15 rifle and ammo magazine stolen from patrol vehicle, Nash County deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A thief stole a rifle and ammunition magazine after breaking into a Nash County Sheriff’s Office vehicle early Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened in the early morning hours at a deputy’s home and involved a patrol vehicle, Nash County Chief Deputy Brandon Medina said in a news release.

The vehicle was parked along South Old Carriage Road in Rocky Mount near the Tar River and the break-in was discovered by the deputy, according to Medina.

The following items were taken:

• A Black Colt AR-15 A3 .223 rifle

• A rifle magazine

• An evidence fingerprinting kit

The AR-15 has been entered as stolen in the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information on the stolen items should call Chief Deputy Brandon Medina at 252-886-0636.