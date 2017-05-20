‘Confederate Memorial Day’ service held in NC town

GRAHAM, N.C. (WFMY) – A ‘Confederate Memorial Day’ service is sparking controversy in Graham on Saturday.

The group ACTBAC NC posted on a Facebook event that they are holding a service to remember their fallen ancestors.

They say while most celebrate Memorial day a different weekend, they want to celebrate their hero’s past for the Old North State on the historical day.

On their Facebook event it also said:

We will honor the Tarheels that fell under the Northern invasion as North Carolina gave more son’s of the South than any other state in the cause.

But not all agree with what the group has to say. The Triangle Industrial Workers of the World will be doing a counter-demonstration at the ACTBAC event, which was set for the Alamance County Courthouse.

