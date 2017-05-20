Group continues push for park in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — For the last year, a group called the South Wake Park Project has been up working to find a way to create a park in Fuquay-Varina.

The property they hope to use includes more than 220 acres and 4.5 miles of paved walking or biking trails.

Park project members say they believe the space is perfect.

“When you think about creating a park more than half of the work has already been done on this property. So it would be a shame to let this go to waste and then have this be built up and then have to build the park somewhere else,” said Ron Nawojczyk, a member of the South Wake Park Project.

One man moved to Fuquay-Varina with his family from North Raleigh because of the park plans.

“The planned park was a huge motivation in our move. We have two kids both under two-years-old and we knew that this kind of quality of life and this outdoor living was very important. Once we heard the plans of this to be converted, we knew we had to jump on it,” Ashley Delamar said.

Project leaders say the land offers space for a possible amphitheater and recreational sports fields. Electricity and plumbing already exist throughout the property.

Group members also say an elementary school is planned on the property — which would bring families to the area.

“We really want this park because we want it for the future of our kids. We want them to have green spaces so that they can be outside, be active and not in their houses,” Monica Nawojczyk said,

The park project team says county commissioners performed an internal study of the issue and are waiting to hear back about how much this will cost the county.

So far, nearly $1 million has been raised for the project.