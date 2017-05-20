Man seriously wounded in shooting at Fayetteville apartments

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in serious condition after he was shot at least once by a person with a rifle in a Fayetteville apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of 129 Longview Drive in the Longview Apartment Complex, according to a Fayetteville police news release.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was in the parking lot of the apartment complex when he was approached by an unknown suspect who was armed with a rifle,” police said.

The armed person fired several shots and the victim was hit by at least one bullet, police said.

The victim then ran into woods behind the apartments to hide from the gunman until emergency crews arrived.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and was listed in serious condition as of 6 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Detectives are “actively investigating the shooting,” police said.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call Detective B. Pleze with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-2596 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).