Missing endangered NC teen girl last seen at school, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing endangered North Carolina teen girl has not been seen in nearly three days, officials say

Kaleigh Guthrie, 16, was last seen at Page High School in Greensboro, according to a Silver Alert issued Wednesday evening.

Guthrie is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the alert said.

Guthrie is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 111 pounds, has brown mid-length hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Guthrie should call R G Ector Jr. at the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.

