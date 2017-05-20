Driver injured in vehicle crash in Garner

By Published: Updated:
The crash scene on Foxwood Drive in Garner on Saturday night. Photo by Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was injured in a vehicle crash along a Garner residential street late Saturday night.

The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Foxwood Drive.

Late Saturday night, emergency crews were on the scene performing CPR on the driver involved in the crash, according to a CBS North Carolina photographer at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle appeared to miss a curve in the road and hit a tree.

By 11:30 p.m., the driver was loaded into an ambulance and emergency crews were still performing CPR.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s