Driver injured in vehicle crash in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was injured in a vehicle crash along a Garner residential street late Saturday night.

The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Foxwood Drive.

Late Saturday night, emergency crews were on the scene performing CPR on the driver involved in the crash, according to a CBS North Carolina photographer at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle appeared to miss a curve in the road and hit a tree.

By 11:30 p.m., the driver was loaded into an ambulance and emergency crews were still performing CPR.