Raleigh neighborhood on edge after rash of break-ins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A neighborhood just outside of downtown Raleigh has been the target of a string of home break-ins. Police say in a span of three days there were five burglaries in the South Park neighborhood. The location of the

The break-ins were at two homes on Bledsoe Avenue, two homes on Worth Street, and one home on Top Green Lane.

“The bottom portion there was just a big gaping hole,” said James Sutton about his broken window.

Sutton was one of the victims in a rash of home break-ins.

“We think it’s a couple of kids, threw a rock in one of our side windows, gained access to the house,” said Sutton. “Snagged my MacBook and an old phone and ran out the back door and around the corner.”

From May 15 to 17 thieves made off with laptops, video game consoles and even firearms from five different homes.

“If they keep it up they’re gonna get caught,” Sutton said. “I think the repercussions aren’t worth it. I really think if they’re stealing firearms that’s really upping the ante. They’re really taking a lot of risks. I just pray that they come to their senses and stop that before somebody gets hurt whether it’s them or someone else.”

Barbara Jones has lived in the South Park neighborhood for more than 25 years.

“I’m surprised because, like I said, we didn’t have nothing like that,” said Jones.

Jones home wasn’t broken into, but her neighbor’s home was and she thinks she may have seen the crooks.

“They run and jump across that fence right there and then if you say something to them your liable to get into a world of trouble and I don’t have no say so over my property,” Jones said.

Sutton says since the break-ins he has noticed an increased police presence in the neighborhood.

Jones says she just wants the thieves off the street.

“You can run, but you can’t hide,” said Jones. “Sooner or later Peter Rabbit gonna get you.”

Sutton says he and many of his neighbors do have home security systems. He thinks that’s why they didn’t steal more from his home.