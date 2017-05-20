Several fronts bring wet weather to central NC this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a hot day across central North Carolina to start the weekend, a cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the area on Sunday.

On Saturday, the high temperature in the Triangle reached 90 and the Sandhills warmed up to 96.

A cold front will continue to move south through central North Carolina overnight Saturday into Sunday. That front will settle across the Sandhills on Sunday so temperatures north of the front will be in the 70s but south of the front will be in the 80s. Clouds will linger on Sunday and there will also be a small chance of a passing shower, especially in the evening, with that front nearby.

The pattern will be very active Monday and Tuesday as a series of fronts moves through the region. Showers and storms are possible both days. By Wednesday, another front will move in, bringing yet another chance of showers to the area.

All of these fronts move off to the east by Thursday and drier weather returns through at least the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Saturday Night will be mostly cloudy with an evening shower or storm possible. The overnight low will be 64. Winds will be east 8 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 80, winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. The high will be 80; after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy then more clouds will roll in with a chance of showers and storms. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be around 78, after a morning low of 63. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cooler. The high will be 76, after a morning low of 62.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 57.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 59.

