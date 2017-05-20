Woman dies in fall at Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

By Published:
WSPA-TV image of the area where Nancy Ann Martin fell.

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A spokeswoman for the Blue Ridge Parkway says a Virginia woman has fallen from an overlook to her death

Spokeswoman Leesa Brandon told area media outlets that 83-year-old Nancy Ann Martin of Richmond, Virginia, fell over the edge of the East Fork Overlook at Milepost 418 in Haywood County on Friday.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

According to park officials, Martin’s companion called 911, and National Park Service law enforcement rangers, in cooperation with Haywood County rescue and emergency personnel, responded to the scene.

Rescuers found Martin’s body about 150 feet below the overlook.

The incident remains under investigation.

It’s the second death on the Blue Ridge Parkway this year. Authorities say a man was killed earlier this year in a single-vehicle crash on the Virginia side of the parkway.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s