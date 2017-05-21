11-foot alligator surprises NC business owner

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) — There were no signs indicating what awaited the owner of a Brunswick Forest sign and graphics business when he showed up to work Friday.

George Murray, owner of Murray Signs and Graphics in the Brunswick Forest shopping center, and colleagues Edward Jones and Brent Bunn heard rustling in some shrubs behind the store upon getting to the store Friday morning.

When the three men went to investigate the noise, they discovered an 11-foot alligator hiding in the bushes.

Murray called 911 and Brunswick County Animal Control who came out to the business and tried to round up the gator.

Murray said animal control had to call for additional help due to the size of the animal and after a bit of a struggle, they got the alligator out.

Animal control officers told Murray they will relocate the gator to a nearby river.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.