2 NC farm workers killed during robberies in different counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Two farm workers in North Carolina were killed in robberies in two different counties since Friday night, officials said.

One worker was found dead in a mobile home in Halifax County on Saturday morning and a blueberry farm worker was killed during a robbery Friday night in Bladen County, authorities said.

In Halifax County, a pair of “armed and dangerous” suspects are wanted for the deadly robbery that happened in Littleton this weekend, officials said.

Deputies found Nestor Salazar Moctexuma, 51, dead at a mobile home along Airlie Road in Littleton around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said Moctexuma, a year-round farm worker, was killed during a robbery.

Deputies have warrants out for the murder for Sheena Kay Riley, 29, and Jovonte Jacqus Boone, 25, who were described by Tripp as armed and dangerous.

In Bladen County, a migrant worker who had just arrived in the United States to pick this year’s blueberry crop died after being shot during an armed robbery.

Bladen County authorities tell local news outlets the man was part of a group standing in front of a home at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say two men approached and asked if they wanted to buy marijuana.

When the group said no, the men pulled out guns and told everyone to get on the ground.

As they robbed each person, 33-year-old Leonardo Zongua fought back. Authorities say he was shot twice and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No other information has been released, and authorities have not announced any arrests.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report