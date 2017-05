SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was found dead inside a vehicle in a pond at a Southern Pines golf course on Sunday, reports say.

The body was found in the vehicle at the golf course off Midland Road in Southern Pines, according to The Aberdeen Times.

The newspaper reported that the incident happened at the course of the Knollwood Fairways and Driving Range.

Knollwood Fairways is a nine-hole golf course.

CBS North Carolina has a reporter headed to the scene. Check back for updates.