Chemistry teacher accused of having sex with student in car

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Port St. Lucie chemistry teacher is facing felony sexual assault charges after police say she had sex with a 17-year-old student.

Police began investigating Tiffany Michelle Geliga, 35, after school administrators at Port St. Lucie High School told them a mother of a 17-year-old student contacted the school to say the teacher had texted her son numerous times, sometimes in the early hours of the morning.

The woman’s son told school officials nothing inappropriate happened between him and Geliga, but he did believe the teacher was involved in an inappropriate relationship with another student.

That student, a 17-year-old boy, was questioned by school officials and admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with Geliga that involved late-night calls and texts. He also said they had sex on two separate occasions.

Police say Geliga and the student had sex off-campus in the teacher’s car in late April or early May.

The victim said Geliga had tutored him at Port St. Lucie High School, where she was hired in 2014.

Detectives launched an investigation into Geliga’s relationship with the 17-year-old boy and monitored a controlled phone call between the boy and the teacher.

In the call, Geliga admitted to her sexual relationship with the teen, telling the boy she had “never done anything inappropriate” with other students — “just you.” Police say she then offered to treat the student to a stay at a West Palm Beach hotel, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Geliga was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault by persons 24-years-old or older on a victim 16 or 17-years-old.

Geliga was released Friday from the St. Lucie County Jail on $30,000 bond, according to jail officials.

An investigation into their relationship is ongoing.