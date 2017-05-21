Child and adult killed, 3 others injured in NC crash

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people are dead and three others seriously injured after a car crash in Halifax County Saturday night.

Police say the collision between a car and SUV happened around 9:15 p.m. along Hinson Street near the Public Works Department in Roanoke Rapids.

Roanoke Rapids Police said one of those who died was a child.

The pair who died were in a westbound Crown Victoria, which collided with a Honda SUV that was going east on Hinson Street, the online publication RRSpin reported.

The names and the age of the child and other victim have not been released. The other victim was an adult, according to RRSpin.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

–– CBS North Carolina contributed to this report