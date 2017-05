ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash Sunday afternoon closed both directions of U.S. 64 in Edgecombe County, officials said.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. east of Rocky Mount at mile marker 478, which is near the Kingsboro Road exit.

A detour has been set up at the scene.

Authorities said the road is expected to reopen by 7:30 p.m.