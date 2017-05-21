Large turnout for arts festival in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday was the last day to enjoy arts and entertainment in Raleigh for the 38th annual Artsplosure Festival.

The weather this weekend brought a big turnout.

“It was warm but there was a pleasant breeze. As long as it’s not raining people come out. And today is a great day. The sun has now come out and we are thrilled to be out here,” said Julie Rogers, owner of A Bit of Center Pottery.

Up and down Fayetteville Street, more than 170 artists displayed their work, from homemade pottery and clothing, to jewelry and paintings.

The Triangle Potters Guild had a small clay making demonstration for children at their stand. The organization made clay bowls to give back to a local Triangle charity.

“All of the bowls that are coming out of the demonstration area here are going to be donated to the Urban Ministries charity event later in the fall. All of the proceeds go to funding their healthcare and their clinic,” said Elena Ceberio, member of the Triangle Potters Guild

Business owners said they are thankful there was cooler weather for the festival’s final day.

“The heat always affects business. Rain really affects business. People came out in the heat anyway. But today being cooler its been a much pleasant day for people to be out. It’s made it a good day,” sculpture Steve Karloski said.