Man used cell phone for peeping at NC State Fairgrounds, authorities say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man was arrested Saturday afternoon at the N.C. State Fairgrounds and charged with felony secret peeping, officials said.

Matthew Aaron Keller, 26, of Knightdale, is accused of secretly peeping at women’s underwear through a cell phone without the women’s consent, warrants said.

Keller, who was arrested by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, faces three separate counts of felony secret peeping.

A Cary man said he first noticed the incident during the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show and pointed the suspect out to others.

“We restrained him until police got there – it was pretty quick like two to three minutes,” Gian Franco Degrezia told CBS North Carolina by phone.

Degrezia said he was at the lumberjack show at the “Got To Be N.C. Festival” with friends, but didn’t see the event.

“As soon as I noticed someone in my personal space, I fixated on what he was doing,” Degrezia said about the suspect.

Keller was booked at the Wake County Detention Center and released on a $50,000 bond.