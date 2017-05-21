NC teen charged in deadly hit-and-run crash, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — A woman was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in northeast Charlotte Saturday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 19-year-old Kadalhia Denise Johnson was charged with felony hit-and run.

Police said the pedestrian was struck around 9:56 p.m. on University City Boulevard and East WT Harris Boulevard. The victim attempted to cross University City Boulevard at the intersection of East WT Harris Boulevard when he was struck by Johnson who was driving a 2009 Mercury Milan, officers said.

CMPD said Johnson then failed to stop or remain at the scene of the wreck. One hour later, police said Johnson returned to the crash site and was taken voluntarily to CMPD Headquarters.

Officers said Johnson was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Johnson also had a green light and was not speeding, according to CMPD.

Johnson was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, police said.

Officers said the victim did not use a crosswalk and was crossing against a no crossing light. It is unknown whether the victim was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 704-432-2169.

