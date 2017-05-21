NC teen suffers life-threatening injuries after car crashes, catches fire

WFMY photo from Sheridian Shimer of the Mercedes on fire after the crash.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Police responded to a serious car crash on West Cone Boulevard near Lafayette Avenue on Saturday night.

Investigators say 19-year-old Callie Tollison was driving a 1998 Mercedes on West Cone Boulevard and ran off the roadway then crashed into two trees.

The car caught on fire after the crash, which happened around 10 p.m. Police say

Tollison suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Four other people in the car were also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say speed is a factor in the crash. The road opened after being closed for several hours.

