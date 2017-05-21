New details reveal NC teen’s cause of death after fall from boat

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) — Investigators originally assumed she’d drowned, but new details have emerged about the tragic death of a Columbus County teenager.

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw.

The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Even though the back of the boat is known as the “kill zone,” experts say many people assume the danger has to do with being injured by the propeller.

Wildlife Patrol Officer Matt Criscoe says many people are not aware of the potentially deadly fumes.

