Pair on the run after 3 bystanders shot at SC night club, police say

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for two men after a shooting left three people injured at a night club early Sunday morning in Woodruff.

Woodruff Police say they need the public’s help finding 22-year-old Terrance Eugene Mckissick (AKA “Big T”) and 28-year-old Jamaal Rashad Higgins (AKA “Booger”). Both are charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Investigators say the two got into an argument at The Gathering night club on West Georgia Road around 1:45 a.m. early Sunday morning. They say both pulled out guns and fired.

Three innocent bystanders were struck by gunfire.

When they arrived, they found two victims on the ground with gunshot wounds. Both of those men were taken to Spartanburg Medical Center.

Another man was taken by a friend to Village of Pelham Hospital.

Interim Chief Todd Hendrix says one of the victims was shot twice in the stomach, another shot twice in the chest, and the third man was shot once in the buttocks.

Both are considered armed and dangerous and police say you should not approach them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Woodruff Police Department at 864-476-8131.