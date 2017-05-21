Raleigh police seek man who took photos under woman’s skirt at store, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are looking for a man they say was seen taking photos under a woman’s skirt at a Triangle Town Center store earlier this month.

The incident was reported May 1 at the Sears at Triangle Town Center off of Old Wake Forest Road, Raleigh police said in an email.

Police said loss prevention officers contacted Raleigh police about the incident around 6:15 p.m.

The man “appeared to take photos underneath the skirt of a female victim,” police said.

A surveillance image of the suspect was released Sunday evening.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit http://www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.