Several rounds of showers and storms to start the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was much cooler across the area on Sunday behind a cold front that moved through the region overnight.

The high temperature in the Triangle reached 75 and the Sandhills warmed to 85.

A series of fronts and other disturbances will move into central North Carolina for the start of this upcoming week. The first system will move into the area Monday morning, bringing showers and storms along with it. More showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday as a system lifts out of the Gulf of Mexico By Wednesday, another front will move in, bringing yet another chance of showers to the area.

Some showers may linger into early Thursday morning, but Friday and Saturday look dry with just a small chance of an afternoon shower or storm on Sunday.

Along the North Carolina coast for Memorial Day weekend, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures near 80 for Saturday and Sunday and ocean water temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Overnight it will be cloudy with a small chance of a shower or storm. The low will be 67. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, especially in the morning. The high will be 81. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible again. The high will be 76, after a morning low of 65. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with more showers and storms possible. The high will be around 78, after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of a lingering shower. The high will be 76, after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 57.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 59.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 64. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9