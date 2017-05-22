1 shot at Raleigh park, police say

The scene on Sweetbriar Road. (Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are on the scene of a shooting Monday morning at Cedar Hills Park.

Several Raleigh police vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene off just off Spring Forest Road.

Crime scene tape could be seen on left side of the baseball field.

Police said that the person shot was transported to the hospital with injuries, but did not specify the severity of those injuries.

The condition of the victim is not currently known and police are on scene interviewing witnesses.

