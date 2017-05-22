Nurses: Cumberland Co. Health Dept. didn’t notify women of abnormal test results

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — (WNCN) Three Cumberland County nurses have come forward claiming the Cumberland County Health Department didn’t inform some women about abnormal breast exam and pap smear results.

The two former nurses and one current nurse asked that CBS North Carolina not identify them, fearing retaliation.

They told CBS North Carolina it happened in Cumberland County’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program between 2010 and 2015. It’s a federal program that helps low-income women get the potentially life-saving screenings.

“I am a manager and my department head informed me that the nurse, I knew the nurse, had been let go but I didn’t know why she had been let go,” a former nurse manager said.

That former nurse manager said the fired nurse was the coordinator for the program. She claimed it followed a DHHS audit of the program that found patients weren’t being alerted to abnormal test results.

Those three nurses said a new coordinator was brought in. Letters were then sent out to all the patients effected. But years had passed. In many cases, the letters came back, the patients had moved.

That former nurse manager told CBS North Carolina she asked her supervisor about it.

“She said that she’s hoping they’ll continue abnormal bleeding that would prompt them to go to another OBGYN provider or that there may also be a case where that person may be deceased,” the former nurse manager said.

All three nurses CBS North Carolina spoke with said they waited, hoping the county would do something more.

Since they haven’t, they’ve come forward. They want to reach those women impacted.

CBS North Carolina called, emailed and went down to the Cumberland County Health Department.

They released this statement, “Patient health is our top priority. Our clinics are audited by the state, internal audit and quality improvement teams to ensure procedures are followed. If deficiencies are found, we take steps to correct them.”