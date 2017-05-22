Coast Guard rescues 5 in boat taking on water off Carolina Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. Coast Guard helped five people after their vessel began taking on water near Carolina Beach Sunday.

Watchstanders in the Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received notice around 8 a.m. that a 33-foot pleasure craft was taking on water with five people aboard about 15 miles southeast of Carolina Beach.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew launched from Station Wrightsville Beach and arrived on scene around 8:35 a.m. and delivered a de-watering pump.

The pump was able to keep up with the flooding while the Coast Guard escorted the pleasure craft to Carolina Beach Inlet, where a TowBoatUS vessel crew took the boat in tow to Carolina Beach Boat Yard.

“The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have a commercial salvage membership in case of breakdowns requiring a tow back to shore,” said Petty Officer Second Class Ian Callahan, coxswain for the case. “But we are always prepared to respond to emergency situations on the water.”

