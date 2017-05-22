Court docs: Durham man charged after showing penis to women at Cary dog park

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged after he took out his penis in front of women at a dog park in Cary, according to Wake County court documents.

Jonathan Perez, 21, of the 2800 block of Broad Street, faces one count of misdemeanor indecent exposure. According to court records, Perez exposed his penis to a woman at the dog park located in Robert V. Godbold Park on Sunday. The dog park, located at 2050 NW Maynard Road, is members only and requires a pass in order to access it.

A witness reported Perez to the police. He was arrested and taken to the Wake County Detention Center where he is being held on a $1,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is set for Monday.