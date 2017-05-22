Fayetteville teen facing child sex offense charges in Hoke County

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville teen is facing child sex charges in Hoke County following an investigation into a sex offense that occurred earlier this year, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deven Hollingsworth, 16, of the 800 block of King Road, is charged with one count of first-degree statutory sexual offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hollingsworth’s arrest follows an investigation into a reported sexual offense that occurred in February in Raeford. The investigation revealed the teen as the suspect and warrants were obtained, which led to his arrest on Friday.

Authorities have released no further information about the case.

Hollingsworth was taken into custody and given a $45,000 unsecured bond.