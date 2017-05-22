Flood advisory issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Moore and Hoke counties

By Published: Updated:
A radar image at 9:40 p.m. Monday showing much of the rain over the advisory area.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flood advisory was issued on Monday night for various areas in central North Carolina.

RELATED: Click for interactive radar

The areas include the counties of Cumberland, Harnett, Moore and Hoke, according to the National Weather Service.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The advisory is expected to last until midnight while heavy rain falls from thunderstorms, the weather service said.

“Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. The heaviest rainfall is occurring along a line from Ellerbe to Aberdeen to Vass including Hoffman, Pinebluff and Southern Pines,” forecasters said.

Heavy rain is also falling between Raeford and Fayetteville.

Other locations that will experience flooding include Fort Bragg, Pinehurst, Hamlet and Godwin.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s