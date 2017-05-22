Flood advisory issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Moore and Hoke counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flood advisory was issued on Monday night for various areas in central North Carolina.

The areas include the counties of Cumberland, Harnett, Moore and Hoke, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is expected to last until midnight while heavy rain falls from thunderstorms, the weather service said.

“Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. The heaviest rainfall is occurring along a line from Ellerbe to Aberdeen to Vass including Hoffman, Pinebluff and Southern Pines,” forecasters said.

Heavy rain is also falling between Raeford and Fayetteville.

Other locations that will experience flooding include Fort Bragg, Pinehurst, Hamlet and Godwin.