Former N.C. State star Charles Shackleford died from enlarged heart, autopsy says

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Former N.C. State basketball star and Kinston native Charles Shackleford died from an enlarged heart, according to an autopsy report.

The autopsy says he was found dead in his bathroom after an apparent sudden collapse.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The official cause of death was cardiomegaly with left ventricle hypertrophy, which is commonly referred to as an enlarged heart.

There is no concern of foul play, the report says.

Shackleford’s medical history included chronic pain and depression, the autopsy says.

The autopsy said a toxicology report did not find any factors that contributed to his death.

RELATED: Former NC State star Charles Shackleford found dead

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s