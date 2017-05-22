Ikea to catalyze Cary Towne Center’s change to mixed-use, company says

Justin Quesinberry By Published:
Cary Towne Center in a file photo. (CBS North Carolina)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary Towne Center will transform into a mixed-use development, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. announced Monday.

The news comes days after IKEA announced its plans to open a 350,000 square feet store in 2020 Cary Towne Center. IKEA will serve as a “keystone attraction” and a “catalyst for its redevelopment,” according to a news release from CBL.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The company’s statement said it has worked for several months with the town of Cary to start the rezoning process to create a “flexible land use that will facilitate a creative, modern, multi-phase and multi-use redevelopment.”

The company’s statement said it is evaluating different scenarios, which could include a mix of premier retail, dining and entertainment options plus residential, grocery, office and green space.

CBL did not immediately provide a timeline for the changes.

RELATED: IKEA submits plans for massive Cary store that could open in 2020

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s