K-9 Dux doesn’t let bullet wound stop him

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (WRIC) — Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office K-9 Dux leaps over each hurdle of the obstacle course with ease. Looking at the German shepherd during this training exercise, it is hard to believe less than eight months ago he was recovering from emergency surgery.

“This is where the actual bullet went in, and it traveled down his spine, about two millimeters from his spine, staying in between the fatty tissue,” points out Spotsylvania Patrol Deputy Kory Kelley, who is Dux’s handler. “It actually lodged right here in his hip.”

They are still signs of that day, Oct. 2, 2016. Investigators say Joseph Conway fled a traffic stop and shot Dux during a pursuit.

“Your training just kinda takes over,” says Kelley about the incident. “He just came right back to me.”

Kelley is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from Virginia, across the United States and even overseas in those days after Dux was injured.

“Everything from helping to pay vet bills to just sending letters of appreciation, all that kind of stuff,” he remembers. “It was great.”

Dux recovered so quickly that he was back on the job by Thanksgiving.

“He works really hard, and it’s what he loves to do,” says Kelley. “To me, he’s the best dog we have.”

In his 18 months serving Spotsylvania County, Dux has developed quite the track record. Kelley says he sniffed out four pounds of marijuana during a bust in early 2016. He has also helped to find missing people.