Las Vegas man brought back to Fayetteville on indecent liberties charges, police say

(Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been extradited from Las Vegas to Fayetteville to face charges of indecent liberties with a child.

Fayetteville authorities were able to find Julio Garcia, 38, of the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas, thanks to a tip to Crimestoppers, police said.

He’s accused of committing the crimes during February 2015 and he and the victim knew one another, police said.

The tip placing him in Las Vegas was submitted April 10, and he was arrested April 24.

He was extradited to Fayetteville on Friday and is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Crimestoppers can be reached at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.

