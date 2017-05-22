Man charged with killing Wilmington bicyclist arrested in Hoke County

WILMINGTON, N.C (WECT) – A tractor-trailer driver wanted in the death of a Wilmington bicyclist last week was taken into custody in Hoke County Monday afternoon.

Jamar Scotez Cunningham, 24, of Raeford was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and an unsafe movement violation.

Police said Megan McClellan, 20, of Wilmington was hit and killed by Cunningham on Monday, May 15 while riding her bicycle.

The accident occurred around 5:50 p.m. on South 17 Street near Peel Street and Patriot Way.

New Hanover County dispatch received numerous 911 calls about the accident including one from Cunningham who was audibly distraught, repeatedly saying he didn’t see McClellan.

McClellan’s boss at Zaxby’s said she was on her way to work when she was hit.

Officials with the Wilmington Police Department announced Friday that charges were filed against Cunningham in connection to the accident.