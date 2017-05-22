Man charged with killing Wilmington bicyclist arrested in Hoke County

By Published:
Jamar Scotez Cunningham

WILMINGTON, N.C (WECT) – A tractor-trailer driver wanted in the death of a Wilmington bicyclist last week was taken into custody in Hoke County Monday afternoon.

Jamar Scotez Cunningham, 24, of Raeford was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and an unsafe movement violation.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police said Megan McClellan, 20, of Wilmington was hit and killed by Cunningham on Monday, May 15 while riding her bicycle.

The accident occurred around 5:50 p.m. on South 17 Street near Peel Street and Patriot Way.

New Hanover County dispatch received numerous 911 calls about the accident including one from Cunningham who was audibly distraught, repeatedly saying he didn’t see McClellan.

McClellan’s boss at Zaxby’s said she was on her way to work when she was hit.

Officials with the Wilmington Police Department announced Friday that charges were filed against Cunningham in connection to the accident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s