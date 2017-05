Durham, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on a ramp to I-40 Monday night, officials said.

Durham Police said a witness told officers the man walked out in front of the car going from Fayetteville Road on the ramp to I-40 East.

Officials said the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. and the ramp was expected to reopen after midnight.