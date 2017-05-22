Man identified after body found with car in Southern Pines golf course pond

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was found floating along alongside a sunken car in a golf course pond Sunday morning has been identified by Southern Pines officials.

Southern Pines police said they received the report just before 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Knollwood Fairways and Driving Range.

Officials say they pulled a dead man from the water and deployed a dive team to make sure no one was inside the Mazda passenger car.

On Monday afternoon, police identified the man who was found dead as Stephen Carl Walker, 52, of Southern Pines.

“The reason he was on the (golf) course is still under investigation,” police said in a statement.

Walker’s body will be sent to the N.C. Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death, according to police.

Capt. Charles Campbell with the Southern Pines police said a nearby resident spotted the body floating in the pond and called authorities.

Authorities say they think the car, which was partially submerged, went into the water overnight, and no one spotted it until daylight.

A CBS North Carolina photographer said that there is no road near the pond, which is between two fairways.

Campbell said it appears the incident was just a motor vehicle accident and no foul play was involved.