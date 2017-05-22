Man Tazed, arrested for assaulting pregnant ex-girlfriend, deputies say

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FLORIDA (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after allegedly forcing his way into his pregnant ex-girlfriend’s home with a knife and assaulting her, then assaulting a police officer during his arrest.

Authorities say Brady Boland broke into the home located in the 6400 block of Concord Way in Pensacola around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

WARNING: Unaltered image of the suspect, Brady Boland, can be viewed here

According to the victim’s statement, Boland appeared to be under the influence and “was acting crazy” when he forced his way into the home, wielding a black knife.

She then says he shoved her down in an attempt to stop her from getting their son away from him. He fled on a bike when she called for help.

Deputies later found Boland near 6600 Maui Court and attempted to detain him for questioning. According to the arrest report, one deputy grabbed Boland by the arm, at which point he began shoving the officer to try to get away and causing both to fall to the ground.

Boland then tried to “gouge out [the deputy’s] eyes,” scratched the deputy’s face and grabbed the other deputy’s magazine pouch, officials said.

The deputies then Tazed Boland, causing him to fall and hit his face on the ground and bleed from the eye and nose area. Two witnesses provided a statement backing up the deputies’ claims.

An ambulance transported Boland to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment.

Boland is scheduled to appear in court on June 9. He faces charges of armed burglary, aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, battery on an officer and resisting arrest with violence.