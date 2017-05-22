Mother told police she shot kids to save them from ‘evils of the world’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to a court affidavit obtained by WDTN, Claudena Helton told detectives she shot her two children to save them from the evils of the world.

Those children, 8-year-old Khmorra and 6-year-old Kaiden, died Sunday evening after suffering gun shot wounds to the head on May 18.

Their mother, Helton, is facing felonious assault and attempted aggravated murder charges at this point, but the charges could change now that the children have died.

Police say Helton shot the children Thursday morning at her home on Lori Sue Avenue in Dayton. A third child was home at the time of the shooting, but was unharmed. That 11-year-old girl was taken to Care House after police responded to the home.

According to the statement of facts, Helton asked that daughter to help remove the bodies of her siblings from the home.

When police arrived, both Khmorra and Kaiden were found outside the front of the home and Helton was walking around nude.