NC police officer convicted of role in massive drug traffic operation

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — A former North Carolina police officer has been convicted of drug, firearm and bribery charges for his role in a large drug trafficking organization, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Antonio Tillmon, 33, had been an officer with the Windsor City Police Department.

A jury found him guilty of “multiple counts of conspiring to distribute controlled substances, attempting to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiring to use and carry firearms in relation to drug trafficking offenses, using and carrying firearms in relation to drug trafficking offenses and federal programs bribery,” prosecutors wrote.

He’s due to be sentenced Aug. 8.

“The charges stemmed from a large-scale undercover investigation into allegations of systemic law enforcement corruption in Northampton County, North Carolina,” prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors summarized the evidence against him this way:

The evidence at trial established that Tillmon accepted $6,500 from undercover FBI agents posing as drug traffickers in return for transporting a total of 30 kilograms of heroin from North Carolina to Maryland over three separate occasions between August 2014 and April 2015. On each occasion, Tillmon carried his law enforcement badge and a firearm to secure the illicit narcotics. Tillmon was prepared to use his badge and fake documentation to evade drug interdiction in the event the transport vehicle was stopped. The evidence also showed that Tillmon agreed to participate in a fourth drug transport, to which he brought five firearms, including an assault rifle accompanied by three magazines of ammunition.

Another 14 people, including 13 law enforcement and corrections officers, were charged in connection with the case.

They pleaded guilty and will be sentenced later this year.