One dead as tanker overturns in Johnston County



SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead after a tanker truck overturned Monday morning in Johnston County and caught fire.

The truck could be seen on its side in parking lot of Elizabeth United Methodist Church on Cleveland Road near Steel Bridge Road.

The Highway Patrol said the tanker went in to culvert and flipped, resulting the diesel fuel catching fire. That culvert was dug up this week and was deeper than usual.

It took multiple fire agencies 45 minutes to put the fire out.

Neighbors tell CBS North Carolina tankers can often be seen traveling on Cleveland Road.

