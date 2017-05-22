Orange County Sheriff targeted in national check scam

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County sheriff said Monday he was the target a fake check scam that a Texas bank said is spreading across the country.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood said he received a $2,900 cashier’s check via priority mail express on Friday.

He said he didn’t recognize the name of the person who wrote the check – Cheryl Collins.

The check was sent to his office in Hillsborough was from an account at a bank called LegacyTexas, Blackwood said in a statement.

Blackwood then “began to do a little research” and contacted the bank, he said.

As he suspected, “the check is fraudulent as is the bank account it is drawn on,” the sheriff said.

He warned that no matter how real the check looks, there is actually no money in the account at LegacyTexas Bank.

“Area banks have seen this occur and when the check is returned — and it will be, according to LegacyTexas Bank — you will pay,” Blackwood said.

The bank, LegacyTexas, said they started receiving calls last week, after the scammers started using their bank in the ruse, according to Blackwood.

“People all across the country … had received a similar check,” Blackwood said.

Blackwood said anyone who receives a check like this should not cash it.

“Scammers don’t care who you are, how old you are or what your social status is, they only care about one thing: Taking your money!” he said, noting that even the sheriff was targeted in this case.