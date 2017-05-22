Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday morning in Fayetteville, according to police.

The collision occurred around 5:20 a.m. at Owen Drive and Boone Trail Extension. Police said a pedestrian was walking across Owen Drive when they were hit by a 2011 Buick LaCrosse making a left from Boone Trail Extension to head south on Owen Drive.

The pedestrian was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the Buick was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The collision is under investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The southbound lanes of Owen Drive were closed for approximately two hours.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).