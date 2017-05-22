Police arrest Triangle Town Center peeping Tom suspect, officials say

By Published:
The man police were looking for after they say he took inappropriate photos. Raleigh police image

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Media coverage of a suspected peeping Tom has led to his arrest, Raleigh police said Monday afternoon.

Sunday evening, police issued a news release asking for help identifying the suspect in a peeping incident on May 1 at the Triangle Town Center Sears store.

The news release included a photo of the suspect, who police now say is Andre Antonio Longmire.

Longmire, 29, of Raleigh is in custody and is charged with felony secret peeping, according to police.

Police said they believe Longmire was taking photos under a woman’s skirt.

Sears prevention officers contacted Raleigh police about the incident around 6:15 p.m. on May 1.

