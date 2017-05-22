Sleepy truck driver crashes through NC home, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – A tractor-trailer traveling south on Highway 29 veered off the road and hit a vacant house Monday.

The driver, Gene Drake, was taken to the hospital and no one was inside the home when the crash happened on the 1600 block of O Henry Blvd., police said.

The call came in around 11:45 a.m.

Greensboro police said Drake sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Drake, from Kill Devil Hills, was charged with failure to maintain lane.

Greensboro police said Drake was tired before the crash and his drowsiness was a factor.

