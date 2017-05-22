Thousands expected at 100th All American Week at Fort Bragg



FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s All American Week at Fort Bragg with several events planned for service members and their families.

More than 15,000 people are expected to attend. A static line jump from the “34-Foot Tower” is how paratroopers train.

Monday, soldiers past and present, along with their families experienced the jump as well.

“It was amazing, it brought back some old memories, the 34-foot tower is about as scary as it was the first time,” said Adam Johnson, a former Paratrooper.

A military wife found the experience somewhat frightening.

“It was scary. I had to get a little push out the door, not gonna lie, my legs are still quivering,” said Tiffany Aldridge.

It’s the 100th year for Fort Bragg’s All American Week celebration.

Activities like the static jump provide hands-on training and lots of fun.

“It’s the same training paratroopers do down in Fort Benning, Georgia, leading up to their jump week when they exit an aircraft,” said Capt. Frederick Carr of the 82nd Airborne.

For many former paratroopers, All American Week brings soldiers back together who served in the same unit or during the same time.

“It’s the only time of the year when I can be 20 years old again,” said Kevin Thurman, a former Paratrooper.

The week-long event is also a trip down memory lane.

“I looked up to check my canopy just because it’s habit, just making sure everything is good,” Thurman said.

“I think this is amazing. I love All American Week and I’m just so happy to be a part of it,” Aldridge said