Trump to propose $4.1 trillion budget, cutting programs for poor, boosting military

Donald Trump, Melania Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and first lady Melania Trump wave as they board Air Force One for Israel, the next stop in Trump's international tour, at King Khalid International Airport, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Riyadh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is proposing a $4.1 trillion federal budget that slashes safety net programs for the poor, targeting food stamps and Medicaid.

It also relies on rosy projections about economic growth to balance the budget within 10 years.

The cuts are part of a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. It protects retirement programs for the elderly and provides billions of dollars more for the military. The rest of the government bears the bulk of the reductions.

The plan is outlined in White House summary documents. It will be officially released on Tuesday.

The politically perilous cuts to Medicaid, college loans, food stamps and federal employee pension benefits guarantee Trump’s budget won’t go far in Congress. That’s despite the fact Republicans control both houses.

