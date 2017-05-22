Unresponsive Wayne County inmate transferred to ICU

SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A man arrested in connection with a Saturday breaking and entering was transported to the hospital after he became unresponsive while in custody, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Graydon Jermone Parker III was arrested around 11:30 a.m. after deputies said he was responsible for a breaking and entering and property damage in the area of Sanderson Road in the Seven Springs community.

Parker refused to cooperate with deputies and that behavior continued after he was transported to the Wayne County Detention Center, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said Parker remained uncooperative for the next several hours despite deputies attempts to calm him.

“Parker continued struggling with the detention officers and assisting officers from other agencies, which led him to being transported to Wayne UNC Healthcare after he became unresponsive,” the sheriff’s office reported.

Parker is being treated at the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce has asked the SBI to investigate the incident.